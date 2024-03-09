Hoda Kotb reveals what she 'decides before date': 'Want to be myself'

Hoda Kotb is quite open when it comes to dating.



The 59-year-old Today anchor, who split from Joel Schiffman two years ago, revealed to People magazine at the Hudson River Park Friends 8th Annual Playground Committee Luncheon in New York City that she prefers not to put on airs while dating.

“You know what? I just decide before every date, I'm gonna be exactly who I am,” she shared. “I'm not gonna pretend. I'm gonna eat what I would normally and not get a salad. That's not for me. So I want to be myself, so he knows this is me.”

She mentioned that she doesn’t have “a hype-up routine” before a date but “I usually have a cocktail, maybe play music... 'Lil Boo Thang' usually puts me in a good mood. So I'll start there and then go out.”

The journalist also disclosed that she is scheduled for a third date with a man who was previously introduced to her by co-host Jenna Bush Hager. She described this as her perfect method of meeting possible suitors.

"A setup, 'cause that means somebody kind of knows you and kind of knows them," she explained. "I like that a little bit better than random person number three."

Additionally, the mother of two offered advise on getting back into the dating game, adding, “If you sit in your house and order Domino's Pizza, you're not meeting anybody. Okay?”

“You got to just kind of go out, and who cares if it's a good day or a bad day, it doesn't even matter,” she continued. “Go out, learn a little, have some fun and be open. Like just do it. You get one ride around the sun. You might as well go out and eat with someone. They're paying, who cares? Like, go do it.”