Gal Gadot reveals newborn daughter Ori's face on social media post

Gal Gadot revealed the face of her newborn daughter Ori with husband Jaron Varsano in a family photo on Instagram, Friday, 8th March.



The Israeli actress, 38, who recently announced the birth of Ori this week, reshared a photo of the family-of-six originally posted by her husband Jaron Varsano.

The post showed the couple with their four girls, Alma, 12, Maya, six, and Daniella, two, and infant Ori.

“Happy women’s day! I’m a lucky manm” he captioned the post. Gadot reposted it with a string of heart emojis.

The Wonder Woman star had kept the pregnancy, her fourth, a secret until announcing the news on 6th March.

Gal shared a photo of her hugging her newborn in a hospital bed.

“My sweet girl, welcome. The pregnancy was not easy and we made it through,” she captioned the picture.

“You have brought so much light into our lives, living up to your name, Ori, which means ‘my light’ in Hebrew. Our hearts are full of gratitude.”

“Welcome to the house of girls. daddy is pretty cool too,” she added.