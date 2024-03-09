Paula Abdul's first public appearance since filing lawsuit against Nigel Lythgoe

Paula Abdul steps out amidst controversy.

Paula Abdul was spotted with a solemn demeanor on Friday, marking her first public appearance since initiating legal action against American Idol producer Nigel Lythgoe.

The former Idol judge, visited her legal counsel's office in Los Angeles amidst the ongoing legal proceedings.

Last year, Abdul leveled allegations against Lythgoe, asserting that he sexually assaulted her on two distinct occasions during their professional collaboration spanning from 2002 to 2015.

These claims were formally outlined in a civil lawsuit filed in LA.

Lythgoe, a prominent British personality, has vigorously refuted Abdul's accusations.

Her team has made new assertions regarding the assault lawsuit she filed against the producer.

According to her lawyer Melissa Eubanks, there are purported text messages that shed light on Lythgoe's alleged unwanted advances towards Abdul during their professional collaborations.