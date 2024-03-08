Meghan Markle, Prince Harry lose big due to 'terrible mistake'

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, who currently live in Montecito with their two kids Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, have seemingly lost big with their shocking decision.



Royal biographer Sally Bedell Smith told PEOPLE: "If Harry and Meghan had stayed in Britain and stuck with their jobs, they could be very vital players right now."



Smith added: "The monarchy needs to be that anchor in times of trouble, and any sense of instability, which is inevitable when you have two of the key players out of action, is understandable."



"Nobody could have foreseen the set of circumstances that would expose that so dramatically," according to royal author Catherine Mayer.



"This is a slimmed-down monarchy in the ways the King could never have anticipated. This puts into much sharper focus what a terrible mistake it was for Harry to leave."



Mayer went on: "This is massively exposing how the royal family has gone from too many people to too few in a short space of time.

"They desperately need him, and nobody could have foreseen the set of circumstances that would expose that so dramatically."