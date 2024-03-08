Travis Kelce attends ‘Eras Tour’ night four in Singapore with pals

Travis Kelce previously supported girlfriend Taylor Swift in Sydney for the 'Eras Tour'



Travis Kelce brought his pals along to support his girlfriend Taylor Swift.

On Friday, the Super Bowl Champion attended night five of six of Swift’s ongoing Eras Tour in Singapore.

In photographs circulating X (formerly Twitter,) Kelce, 34, can be seen hanging out with his pals on the stands as they watched the international pop sensation, 34, perform at the National Stadium in Kallang.



Earlier in the day, the Chiefs’ tight end, accompanied by his friends, travelled across the world to show up for Swift’s second last show in the country.

His friend, Harry Clark, shared a video on Instagram showing the skyline as they touched down in the city.

Clark also shared a boomerang of his Eras Tour wristband as well as a clip of Swift performing on stage, captioning it, “GO TAY TAY.”



Previously, Kelce met up with Swift in Australia as she performed in Sydney last week. The lovebirds were also seen spending a day together at the Sydney zoo and enjoying a romantic night on the docks.

After making history in Sydney by performing to her biggest crowds yet, Swift has achieved remarkable success in Singapore, selling out six consecutive nights at the 55,000-seat National Stadium.

Her final performance in the city is scheduled for Saturday.