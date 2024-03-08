Queen Camilla's latest statement sparks reactions

Queen Camilla urges people to 'dismantle the lies' in her Women's Day message

Queen Camilla has shared a meaningful message to mark the International Women’s Day, urging people to "dismantle the lies".

Royal family's social media accounts have shared the message of the Queen on Friday (March 8) to "recognise the brave survivors of violence against women."

In her brand new message Camilla said: "It takes an entire community - male and female - to dismantle the lies, words and actions that foster a culture in which sexual assault is seen as normal, and in which it shames the victim."

The statement was ended with meaningful words: "Her majesty the Queen, 2021"

Camilla's words triggered debates as some of the royal fans flocked the comments sections, with one writing: "The people who carry a grudge against a woman they don’t know, above and beyond the people that do know her, have deep personal issues. You need to stop projecting and seriously get the help you desperately need."



Another reacted as saying: "I hope you all have led a perfect life before you start having a go at Camilla. She's the Queen now so deal with it. Move on people!"

"Is the quote from Queen Elizabeth if so why is there a picture of Camilla. If it's a quote from Camilla then she doesn't want didn't become Queen until after Queen Elizabeth passed 8th September 2022," wrote another.



The third one reacted: "Word Still makes me sad seeing “the queen” written. For me there was and will be only one true queen and she’s died."