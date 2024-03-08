Meghan Markle, Prince Harry relive early romance days during Texas date night

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry were all smiles as they stepped out for a date night in Texas ahead of the duchess’ panel appearance at the SXSW Conference.

According to eyewitnesses, the couple was “happy” and “in great spirits” as they grabbed dinner at Soho House Austin on Thursday night.

On Friday, Meghan will participate in the Opening Day Keynote Panel on International Women’s Day in Austin.

The onlooker told People: "Harry was very animated throughout the dinner. They were super low key and seemed happy to be around the upbeat vibes at the lively venue."

The restaurant holds a special place in their hearts as they had their first date at the SoHo House in London after being set up by their mutual friend in 2016.

In his memoir Spare, Harry detailed his first meeting with the Suits alum, writing: "Red-cheeked, puffing, sweaty, half an hour late, I ran into the restaurant, into the quiet room, and found her sitting at a small area on a low velvet sofa in front of a low coffee table.”

"She was wearing a black sweater, jeans, heels. I knew nothing about clothes, but I knew she was chic. Then again, she could make anything look chic," the duke effused.

"I'd seen so many photos of her from fashion shoots and TV sets, all glam and glossy, but here she was, in the flesh, no frills, no filter… and even more beautiful. Heart-attack beautiful. I was trying to process this, struggling to understand what was happening to my circulatory and nervous systems, and as a result my brain couldn't handle any more data. Conversation, pleasantries, the Queen's English, all became a challenge.”