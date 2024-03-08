Ben Affleck returning to star in 'The Accountant’ sequel?

File Footage

Ben Affleck is making a comeback in The Accountant 2, nearly 10 years after the original movie was released.



The Gone Girl star will reunite cast members from The Accountant, the first film, including Jon Bernthal, J.K. Simmons and Cynthia Addai-Robinson for a sequel, as per Entertainment Tonight.

A 2017 announcement stated that a sequel to the 2016 movie was in the works at Warner Bros. until David Zaslav took over at WBD in 2022, at which point the project was shelved.

The sequel will not star Anna Kendrick, who starred as accountant Dana Cummings in the first film.

Jean Smart, John Lithgow and Jeffrey Tambor cast is not confirmed yet.

In the first movie, Christian Wolff (Affleck), a certified public accountant and math whiz, uses his special set of abilities to work as a CPA for illegal enterprises and groups.

The logline for The Accountant 2 still portrays Affleck's character as a no-good, who is contacted by Addai-Robinson's character to ask for help in solving the murder of her former boss, who was killed by unknown assassins.

"With the help of his estranged but highly lethal brother Brax (Bernthal), Chris applies his brilliant mind and less-than-legal methods to piece together the unsolved puzzle," the description reads.

"As they get closer to the truth, the trio draw the attention of some of the most ruthless killers alive—all intent on putting a stop to their search."

The release date of the sequel hasn’t been announced.