Travis Kelce surprises Taylor Swift in Singapore after romantic trip

Travis Kelce is reportedly en route to Singapore to show support for his girlfriend, Taylor Swift, as she continues her Eras Tour in Asia.
According to reports from ET, Kelce, accompanied by his friends, is traveling to spend time with Swift and attend her concert in Singapore.
A video shared on Instagram by one of his friends, Harry Clark, showed the skyline as they arrived in the city.
Swift has achieved remarkable success in Singapore, selling out six consecutive nights at the 55,000-seat National Stadium.
Her final performance in the city is scheduled for Saturday.
The couple was seen enjoying a romantic date at the zoo before Kelce attended Swift's concert at Sydney's Accor Stadium, where she performed in front of thousands of adoring fans.
Following the concert, he returned to Vegas to continue his Super Bowl celebrations alongside notable figures like Patrick Mahomes, still reveling in Kansas City's thrilling victory over the San Francisco 49ers.
