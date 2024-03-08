Brian Peck spotted for first time since multiple allegations

Brian Peck emerges amidst controversy with Nickelodeon child star's accusations.

Brian Peck, a dialogue coach and convicted child sex offender, was sighted for the first time since former child star Drake Bell accused him of sexual abuse when Bell was 15 years old.

The 63-year-old Peck appeared to attempt to conceal himself from view by pulling his jacket over his head as he arrived at his residence in Los Angeles on Wednesday.

He was observed wearing an X-Men T-shirt and holding his car keys in his mouth, accompanied by a younger male companion named Ian Von Cromer, a special effects artist known for his appearances on the reality makeup show, Face Off.

This sighting follows Bell's allegations of abuse by Peck during his teenage years, which are set to be detailed in the upcoming Investigation Discovery series Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV.

Known for his work as a dialogue coach on Nickelodeon's All That and The Amanda Show, both of which featured former child star Drake Bell from 1999 to 2002, has resurfaced in the spotlight amid allegations of sexual abuse.

Bell, who later starred in his own series, Drake & Josh, in 2004, is set to discuss his experiences with Peck in the upcoming Investigation Discovery series, Quiet on Set.

In a released clip from the series, he is seen preparing to disclose his story, marking the first time he publicly addresses the abuse he allegedly suffered at the hands of Peck.