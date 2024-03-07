Prince Harry blasted for 'terribly sad' decision amid King Charles, Kate's health woes

Prince Harry, who's said to be desperate to reconcile or reunite with his royal relatives, has been slammed for his alleged hypocritical behaviour.



The Duke of Sussex reportedly tried to build contact with his elder brother Prince William, whom he disgraced in his memoir Spare and interviews, to seek his favour amid rumours about his possible return to the royal family to support his cancer-stricken dad King Charles.

Harry, fifth in line to the throne, had contacted the heir to the throne ahead of his UK visit to see his ailing father.

Harry, who seems to be desperate to return to the UK to secure his royal title, allegedly made failed attempts to win William's support.

However, some royal commentators and fans have lambasted the Duke for his action, with one saying: "It's hypocritical behaviour."

Reacting to the claims of Harry's alleged attempt to make contact with William, another said: "Harry can not trap William by playing victim card."

An source, close to the royal household, tells People in this week's cover story. "It would be the normal run of things to go and see your sister-in-law who's had a serious operation and also see your niece and nephews. But it isn't normal. It's terribly sad.”