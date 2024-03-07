‘Downton Abbey’ to return in 2025 as filming for third movie begins: Report

The ‘Doownton Abbey’ drama series ran from 2010 to 2015



Downton Abbey is hitting the big screens for a third time.

Following the success of the first two films based on the popular British drama series, filming for the third movie is set to begin soon to meet the international release date in 2015, per a new report by The US Sun.

Speaking to the outlet, an insider said that a third movie was only inevitable after the first two flicks raked in millions at the box office over the past four years.

“There has been endless speculation about whether there would be a third movie and when it would be released, but finally devotees have had their prayers answered,” the source said.

“The first two films proved such a success that a third one seemed inevitable, but the biggest problem was the logistics of bringing the cast back together as their diaries are all so packed,” they continued.

But now, it appears the cast are ready to return to Highclere Castle in Hampshire.

The first Downton Abbey film was released in 2019 while the second was released in 2022, with Hugh Bonneville and Elizabeth McGovern reprising their iconic roles as the Earl and Countess of Grantham.