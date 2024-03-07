The Doobie Brothers confirm first album together in 44 years amid reunion tour

Michael McDonald (bottom right) rejoined core lineup Tom Johnston (BL), Patrick Simmons (TR), and John McFee (TL)

The Doobie Brothers reunited with their core lineup in 2019 for their 50th anniversary tour, and have been unstoppable since.

As they continue in their third year of touring, the famous rock band, formed in 1970, revealed in an interview with Billboard published Wednesday that they are releasing a new album.

Though it is co-founder Tom Johnston and Patrick Simmons’ 16th studio album, it marks the first time in 44 years that singer and keyboardist Michael McDonald is also working on new music with the group, and the first time with Johnston.

“It’s very exciting,” Simmons raved, recalling “At one point I said, ‘Hey, we’re doing all these dates… As long as we’re doing this it would make sense to do a record. I think people would really get a kick out of that.‘”

Though a release date was not announced, Simmons confirmed that “the songs are done” and the album is “half, maybe 60 percent” done.

He also revealed that there will be a collaboration with The Staple Singers’ Mavis Staples for a song called Walk This Road.