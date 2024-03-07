'Avatar: The Last Airbender' season 2 receives 'cruel' update

Avatar: The Last Airbender gears up for seasons two and three

Avatar: The Last Airbender has been greenlit for two more seasons, bringing fans the ultimate conclusion to the unfinished war against the Fire Nation.



The exciting news was confirmed by the official handle of Avatar Netflix on X, formerly known as Twitter, with a caption, "AVATAR: THE LAST AIRBENDER is renewed for Seasons 2 & 3… and here's how we told the cast."

Meanwhile, Daniel Dae Kim, who played Fire Lord Ozai, the ruthlessly driven leader of the Fire Nation, in the Netflix live-action, reimagining of the acclaimed Nickelodeon animated series of the same name, lived up to his reel-life moniker and personality.

In the most Ozai way possible, the actor, 55, first broke the news to the co-stars, Gordon Cormier, Ian Ousley, Kiawentiio Tarbell, Elizabeth Yu, Dallas James Liu, Paul Sun-Hyung Lee, in a conference video call, "They [Netflix] are not able to announce a season 2 for our show."

After enjoying the sad faces, keeping them on the edge of the big announcement, Kim revealed the reason saying, the video streaming platform "would like to announce SEASON 2 and 3 BEING RENEWED."

Following the revelation, all the actors jumped and screamed with excitement. "You had me in the first half," Ousley admitted and added later, "so cruel."

"Daniel, sc*** you why would you do this to us," Cormier shouted, "This is so evil, man."

Meanwhile, Yu chimed in, saying, "You deserve a freakin’ Oscar that had me sweating."