Kate Middleton's fans react as her name, picture removed from website

Kat Middleton Fans make ask the royal family to share Catherine's official photo

The royal family has faced mounting pressure and calls for disclosing details of King Charles's cancer diagnosis and Kate Middleton's abdominal surgery after the Princess of Wales's name removed from the website that hinted at return to royal duty.



Buckingham palace and Kensington palace have faced increasing calls for transparency within the royal family amid fears about the King and Catherine's health.

Prince William's wife Kate was previously listed as attending an engagement in her capacity as honorary Colonel of the Irish Guards on June 8 on the British army's official website, raising hopes that the Princess of Wales would be back undertaking public duties following her abdominal surgery at the annual event.

However, the future Queen's office at Kensington Palace said they hadn't been consulted about her appearance, and Princess Kate's name has now been removed from the website, which is selling tickets to the event.

While planning for annual events such as Trooping is Colour continues at the palace, decisions about the King and Kate's involvement will likely be made nearer the time.

Kate's office has said she will not resume duties until after Easter, which falls on March 31.



However, royal biographer Sally Bedell Smith told People: "Everybody feels unsettled by uncertainty, and there is too much uncertainty that is surrounding the monarchy right now."

On the other hands, Kate's fans and royal historians have also demanded the palace to clear the air by sharing Princess Kate's picture with her health update as she's out of public eye since Christmas Day last year.

"Queen Elizabeth used to say, 'I need to be seen to be believed.' It is important for Charles and his reign for the public to know a little bit more," according to Sally.

