‘Riverdale’ star KJ Apa’s girlfriend Clara Berry confirms breakup rumours

KJ Appa and Clara Berry have broken up after four years together.

In a re-surfaced video first posted by Clara on February 25, the French model confirmed the rumours that had been swirling about her relationship with the Riverdale star for months.

While doing a TikTok Q&A in her native language, Clara was asked by fans if she and KJ – who also share a son – are still together.

Her response was surprising, as she casually said, “No, I’m free,” enthusiastically adding, “You can see that I’m happier, no?”

Rumours of a split first emerged in December 2023, when fans noticed that KJ wiped all pictures of Clara from his Instagram account.

However, the now-confirmed exes remained on good terms with each other, even hugging and sitting next to each other at Paris Fashion Week on Wednesday, March 5.

“I think it’s better to have parents, who are separated, who are happy and who can be the best version of themselves, than staying together in a situation that is not working,” Clara reflected in her TikTok.

Despite the fact that “it’s going well,” Clara admitted that sharing custody of their son Sasha – whom they welcomed in 2021 a year after sparking their romance – has been difficult.

“I am not with my son 50 percent of the time and therefore won’t know 50 percent of his life. That is something that is hard to accept,” she said.

Clara concluded by saying she “didn’t feel like talking” about the breakup any longer.

Meanwhile, KJ has yet to publicly address the split.