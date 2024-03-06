Sarah Ferguson shares heartfelt tribute for Princess Beatrice, Princess Eugenie

Duchess of York praised her daughters as "incredible"

Sarah Ferguson, has paid a heartfelt tribute to her daughters Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie.

In her remarks, the Duchess of York praised her daughters as "incredible" and highlighted their inspiring activism on social media. Additionally, the royal mentioned her grandchildren's future as she embraces a new role in the fight to end extreme poverty.

Ferguson has signed on as co-chair of Global Citizen Now: Melbourne which focuses on “defending the planet.”

Ferguson said: “We need to leave this earth and know our grandchildren’s grandchildren will be able to live and thrive here.



“My daughters are incredible, brilliant, passionate young activists, and they inspire me constantly.”

Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie often take to social media to spread awareness of social issues.

Fergie told PEOPLE about the conference: "I hope to learn from these incredible youth activists, share their stories with the world and raise awareness and drive action to address the key threats to our planet.”