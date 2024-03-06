Netflix champions African creators ahead of Women's Day

In honour of International Women's Day on March 8th, Netflix is championing female storytellers and characters with a new lineup of African-produced series. This move highlights the platform's commitment to diverse voices and showcases the remarkable achievements of women on both sides of the camera.

The announcement coincides with a Her Voice, Our Story event held on March 6th in Lagos, Nigeria. The event, co-organized by Netflix and EbonyLife TV's Mo Abudu, brings together leading Nigerian creatives like Dorothy Ghettuba (Netflix Director of Content in Africa), Bolanle Austen-Peters (director, Man of God), and Peace Hyde (Young Famous & African).

"At Netflix, we want our stories to reflect as many lives as we can," said Ghettuba. "This is why we are passionate about the stories we tell, but also the people who tell them."

Details about the specific shows are still under wraps, but Netflix has teased a glimpse into the captivating narratives viewers can expect.

One series, titled Baby Farm, delves into the chilling story of Adanna, a young pregnant woman trapped in a sinister baby trafficking ring disguised as an NGO.

Another Postcard follows the journeys of four Nigerians living in India grappling with identity and cultural clashes.

This new slate of African-produced shows featuring strong female leads promises to not only entertain but also empower and inspire audiences worldwide. International Women's Day serves as a springboard for Netflix to celebrate the vibrant voices of African women shaping the entertainment landscape.