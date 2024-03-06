Taylor Swift reminds fans to ‘vote today’ in the presidential primaries

Taylor Swift is currently in Singapore for the international leg of her ‘Eras Tour’

Taylor Swift is reminding her fans of their civic duty.

The international pop sensation, 34, took to her Instagram Tuesday to urge her fans to spring into action on Super Tuesday and cast their votes for the Presidential Primary elections.

“Today, March 5, is the Presidential Primary in Tennessee and 16 other states and territories,” Swift told her 282 million followers via Instagram Stories, referencing her home state.

She continued, “I wanted to remind you guys to vote the people who most represent YOU into power. If you haven’t already, make a plan to vote today.”

“Whether you’re in Tennessee or somewhere else in the US, check your polling places and times at Vote.org,” she concluded.



Swift herself is currently not in the US but instead in Singapore for the international leg of her Eras Tour.

The multi-Grammy winner did not reveal which political party she supports nor did she advocate for a particular candidate.

However, she has previously been politically affiliated with the Democratic party, having endorsed Phil Bredesen for a seat in the Senate in 2018 and Joe Biden for US president in the 2020 elections.