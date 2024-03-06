Did Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce break up?

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce after SNL in October

Speculations have been rife about the relationship status of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce following months of their whirlwind romance.

The couple was last spotted together when the NFL athlete briefly joined the singer in Australia for a few of her Eras tour show.

He later took off to Philadelphia where he was in his older brother Jason Kelce’s corner as he emotionally announced his retirement from the sport.

Meanwhile, the Lover singer recently jetted off to Singapore for six shows as part of her Asian leg of the tour.

Kelce’s glaring absence on the first three nights of the show posed questions over their relationship status among the fans on the internet.

“Travis and Taylor break up or not ?????? Need answers please,” a panicked user wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

“Taylor is already writing her next breakup song based on Travis Kelce,” another claimed.

Hence, the question stands: did Taylor and Travis really break up? No reps from either party have addressed the speculations, leading to a safe assumption that the couple has not broken up.

The dynamic pair first went public with their relationship after the songstress attended one of Kelce’s games in September. They have been inseparable since.