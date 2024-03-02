Liam Payne shares son Bear’s reaction to seeing famous dad on billboard

Liam Payne shares 6-year-old son Bear with ex Cheryl

Liam Payne’s son wants to be just like him some day.

The former One Direction member took to his Instagram on Friday to share his son Bear’s reaction to seeing him on a billboard in London’s Leicester Square advertising his new single Teardrops.

The six-year-old’s face was purposely obscured in the snap.

The 30-year-old singer captioned the post, “I want to be on a billboard one day daddy.”

Fans rushed to the comments section to express their disbelief over how much Bear has grown.

“No way that’s bear! I feel old,” once exclaimed, while another wrote, “He’s so big, it seems like he was born yesterday.”

Payne shares Bear with ex Cheryl, 40. They welcomed their bundle of joy on March 22, 2017.

Since becoming parents, the Hollywood stars have tried their best to keep the young one out of the public eye.

The former X Factor judge admitted to British Vogue that she wants “Bear to have a normal childhood.”

She further explained, “I don’t want people recognising him on the street. But he’s twigged that I’m famous. The other day he said, ‘How lucky am I to have famous parents?’ I said, ‘It doesn’t matter.’ He goes, ‘Yeah, but it’s pretty cool.’”