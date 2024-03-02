Geri Halliwell boldly responds to marital woes rumours with Christian Horner

file footage

Geri Halliwell appeared to make a statement to media following speculations about tensions in her marriage with Christian Horner.



The Spice Girl alum packed on a PDA with her F1 boss husband as she joined him at the Bahrain Grand Prix in the wake of recent text scandal.

In photos obtained by the Daily Mail, Horner appeared to lean into lock lips with his wife, who could be seen sitting in full view of the cameras.

Halliwell glanced at photographers once they broke the kiss.

She arrived hand-in-hand with her husband earlier today to attend the Formula one event, brushing off rumours of marital woes surfaced after the latter’s inappropriate text exchange with a female employee was leaked.

Speaking to FEMAIL, body language expert Judi James claimed the Wannabe hitmaker intended to signal resilience and send a “message of ‘ignore’ to all the current stories swirling about her husband.”

“This display of loyalty contains several incongruent signals to hint at inner tension from her and some awkward anxiety from him, though,” she explained.

“Her smile does not reach her eyes suggesting a lack of genuine happiness,” Judi added.

The expert revealed Christian’s body language was similarly performative, noting their kiss was “awkward” and an “overkill” to quash rumours of marital woes.

“Christian leans down to plant this kiss though and it appears to miss the target, not in a disastrous Charles and Diana way but Geri’s lips seem to have landed on his chin rather than fully on the mouth.

“It’s powerful intentional gesture of marital continuity but it looks awkward and her raised hand doesn’t seem to make contact with his torso,” James shared.