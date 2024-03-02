Niall Horan, Shawn Mendes surprise fans with ‘Treat You Better’ duet

Niall Horan brought out a surprise guest for a special performance at his concert.

During his The Show: Live on Tour concert in London, the former One Direction member unexpectedly welcomed Shawn Mendes on stage, where they treated fans to a duet of Mendes’ 2016 hit Treat You Better.

In fan videos shared online, Horan, 30, introduced Mendes, 25, as his “little big brother.” Mendes entered to a cheering crowd and embraced Horan.

The duo delivered an acoustic rendition of the song, with Horan’s deeper voice creating a majestic harmony to the love song as the entire crowd sang along.

After the performance ended, Horan proudly exclaimed about Mendes, “That’s my boy!”

This marked Mendes' second stage appearance since canceling his Wonder world tour in July 2022.

About his decision, Mendes opened up to WSJ. Magazine last year, “The process was very difficult. A lot of doing therapy, a lot of trying to understand how I was feeling and what was making me feel that way. And then doing the work to help myself and heal."