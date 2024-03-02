Palace issues message from Kate Middleton as public scrutiny picks up steam

file footage

Kate Middleton’s mysterious health battle continue to foster interest of the public within the UK and beyond.



The Princess of Wales had been on a New Year’s break before it was announced in a grave statement from Kensington Palace that she underwent abdominal surgery.

Her last appearance was on Dec. 25, when she stepped out for a Christmas walkabout in Sandringham with the royal family.

As royal watchers hold out for the princess’ swift recovery, her prolonged absence fueled a fair share of speculations and discourse on the internet.

The noise eventually broke through the palace walls, prompting a stern stance from the Waleses’ rep, who insisted that Kate is “doing well”.

They also issued the princess' message from January, where she insisted on privacy for the sake of her and Prince William's children.

Speaking to The Sun, Kensington Palace affirmed: “We were really clear from the start we weren’t going to provide a running commentary on the Princess of Wales’s health and only provide significant updates.

“Obviously, we’ve seen the madness of social media and that is not going to change our strategy.

“There has been much on social media but the Princess has a right to privacy and asks the public to respect that.

“We remind you of the statement in January where it was the Princess of Wales’s wish her medical information would remain private,” their statement concluded.