Prince Harry, Meghan Markle provoke fans to question Kate's whereabouts

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been accused of provoking fans to question Princess Kate's personal health updates.

In conversation with TalkTV, royal expert Kinsey Schofield called out the Duke and Duchess of Sussex for setting up 'unrealistic' expectations by 'oversharing' private information.

She said, "If I'm being honest with you, I think it's Harry and Meghan that have overshared over the last few years."

"[They've] made our expectations unrealistic when it comes to the amount of information we receive about working royals who are notoriously mysterious," Kinsey added.

The royal commentator believes that the Princess of Wales has a full right to keep her medical details to herself.

"That is part of the sparkle, that is part of the reason that we admire them so much and are interested in them because there are typically so many question marks around them and what goes on behind the scenes and in real life," the expert said about the senior royal figures.

For the unversed, Kate Middleton underwent a 'planned abdominal surgery' in January 2024.

Presently, the mother-of-three is recovering from her medical treatment and is expected to commence her royal duties after Easter.

However, Catherine's absence from the scene sparked rumours, leaving royal fans worried about her whereabouts.