Mel B apologises for ‘shutting the door’ on Spice Girls during abusive marriage

The Spice Girls had a Reunion Tour in 2019

Mel B’s abusive marriage to ex Stephen Belafonte isolated her from everyone in her life, including the Spice Girls.

The 48-year-old popstar admitted on Red Magazine’s March issue that it wasn’t until she started healing from her decade-long marriage – which ended in divorce in 2017 – that she started to let everyone back in again.

When the girl group was on tour in 2019, sans Victoria Beckham, that’s when the America’s Got Talent judge realised how she’s been shutting her bandmates out.

“[The tour] reminded me how I was before anything really bad started happening,” she noted.

“But it was also the first time I’d looked the girls in the face and said, ‘I’m sorry I shut the door on you when all that stuff was happening,’” she recalled.

She further admitted that her current fiancé Rory McPhee was a huge contributor to her healing.

“Rory’s given me the ability to understand what honest, true love looks like and what rust looks like with boundaries. It’s very nurturing and very giving. We understand each other. I never thought I’d know how to love again,” she said.