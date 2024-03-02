Jax Taylor breaks silence on split from Brittany Cartwright: 'It's not divorce'

Jax Taylor puts divorce rumors with Brittany Cartwright to rest

Jax Taylor broke silence over his separation from wife Brittany Cartwright, confirming that the couple is not getting a divorce.

Speaking to Page Six, Taylor, 44, put divorce rumors to rest, confirming: “I mean this is not divorce. We’re just taking some time apart. Just trying to reassess our situation.”

The outlet asked him if there’s any chance of reconciliation, to which Taylor responded: “Of course.”

The TV celebrity confirmed that the couple doesn’t hold any animosity against each other and are “living together, living in our home right now," adding there's "no evil or nastiness.”

He further went on to comment on the current situation, saying: “We’re trying to figure it out. It’s all fresh and new,” while they are co-parenting their 2-year-old son Cruz Michael Cauchi.

Taylor expressed concern for his son, admitting that “we just want to do what’s best for our kid.”

Cartwright recently announced on When Reality Hits that she and the former Vanderpump Rules stars were separating.

She said, “Many of you guys have been asking me about Jax and I and our relationship.”

"I just think it’s important to be real and honest with you guys because our life is definitely — we’ve shared so much of our life with you guys. So, I feel like ... I don’t want to seem like I’m lying or anything like that so I think it’s important for me to say this," she explained.

"I know on my last podcast, I alluded to many marriages go through rocky times.”

"Yes, marriages in general are very hard and I've had a particularly rough year this past year. Jax and I are taking time apart and I made the decision to move into another home to take some space for the sake of my mental health,” the 35-year-old star admitted.

The Bravolebrity expressed discomfort, adding that it’s “still very hard to talk about.”

The duo tied the knot back in June 2019. The two share a son, Cruz Michael Cauchi.