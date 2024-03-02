Inside Meghan Markle, late Queen Elizabeth's affectionate relationship

Meghan Markle and the late Queen Elizabeth had a 'genuine affection' for each other, claimed a PR expert.
The former Suits actress, who tied the knot to Prince Harry in 2018, reportedly shared a good bond with the late Monarch.
As reported by The Mirror, Ms Seward recently told Newsweek that surprisingly the late Queen used to like Meghan.
The royal expert shared, "I was so surprised when I heard the Queen liked Meghan but she did. Meghan's a smart lady whatever people think of her."
Now, in conversation with The Mirror, PR expert Lynn Carratt shared that the Duchess of Sussex "was welcomed warmly by the Queen when she became a part of the Royal family."
Speaking of Meghan's relationship with the late Monarch, she added that the mother-of-two "was genuinely fond of the Queen and often spoke in interviews about what a warm women she was."
"I believe there was a genuine affection between the pair, it’s just a shame the Queen had to deal with the drama surrounding Mexgit during her final months on the throne," Lynn further said.
For the unversed, Meghan and Harry stepped down from their senior royal roles in 2020.
