Selena Gomez gets flowers from ‘OMITB’ costars Steve Martin, Martin Short

Selena Gomez received the sweetest gift from Steve Martin and Martin Short on their first day back at work.

As filming for Season 4 of Only Murders in the Building resumed this week, Gomez received flowers and a sweet note from her “father figures” Martin and Short.

The 31-year-old pop icon took to her Instagram Stories to share a photo of the back-to-work present, which included white roses and a note which read, “We’re so happy to be back with you, love, Steve and Marty.”

On top of the photo, Gomez wrote, “Day1.”

She shared another snap from the freezing set in her next post, with the trio sitting on a sidewalk in front of three heaters.

Martin and Short wrapped their arms around themselves while Gomez covered up with a blanket as the three of them enjoyed coffee.



Gomez recently opened up about her dynamic with her co-stars, who have been referred to as her “father figures.”

“Our dynamic [on-screen] is actually very truthful in a way. They’re hilarious. Everything I do with them is just a fun experience,” she told Jimmy Kimmel in an interview last week.