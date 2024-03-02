Actress Oh Na Ra left starstruck by text from BLACKPINK's Jennie

BLACKPINK’s Jennie along with other cast members of Apartment 404, gathered for a casual conversation session where actress Oh Na Ra expressed her excitement over Jennie’s calls and texts.
A clip from the latest episode of Pinggyego, featuring the entire cast of Apartment 404 on ‘Ddeun Ddeun’ YouTube channel.
The actress initiated the conversation with the K-pop singer, asking her to randomly send Oh Na Ra a message.
She then shared a hilarious instance that left everyone laughing in fits.
Oh Na Ra shared: "The other day, I was with a lot of people and Jennie sent me a text message. Usually, I would just quietly look at the message. But when she did I yelled out loud, 'Oh, it's Jennie right?”
She further explained that receiving a text from a superstar like Jennie has its own charisma.
Oh Na Ra surprisingly asked other cast members, noting: "You guys don't do that?"
Yang Se Chan quickly chimed in, claiming: "Who? When Jennie contacts me? But she never contacted me," prompting to exclaim: "I did!"
Chan then recalled that Jennie had contacted him, to which the BLACKPINK star responded: "I'm so disappointed [that you forgot]."
Admitting his mistake, Chan noted: "I was taking a taxi and when Jennie called, so I can't just pick and say 'Yeah, Jennie!' you know?"
Apartment 404 initially released on February 24, currently streaming on Amazon Prime Video.
