'Emily in Paris' star Lily Collins mourns death of Iris Apfel

Lily Collins remembered fashion icon Iris Apfel in heartfelt note

Lily Collins penned a heartfelt tribute to Iris Apfel following the demise of the self-described "geriatric starlet."

The Emily in Paris star took to social media on Saturday, March 2, to mourn the death of the New York-based textile designer.

"What a woman. What a legend. What a life," the actress, who is busy in the production of the upcoming season of Netflix rom-com, wrote above the picture of the late designer.

Lily Collins penned a heartfelt note after Iris Apfel's death

"I had the pleasure of wearing her designs on @emilyinparis and honor of being able to express my admiration for her influence," Collins, 34, recounted.

She concluded the emotional note, "Your style will love on @iris.apfel and your legacy forever celebrated [white heart emoji]."

For the unversed, Apfel, who became an unlikely fashion celebrity in her 80s, passed away at the age of 102.

The news of her death was announced via her official Instagram account on Friday, March 1, with a caption, "Iris Barrel Apfel, August 29, 1921 - March 1, 2024."

In addition to the confirmation, a spokesman for her estate, Stu Loaser, told the New York Times that Apfel died in her residence in Palm Beach, Florida.

As for the reason of death, Page Six reported it has not yet been revealed.