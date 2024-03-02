Kim Kardashian 'abandons' dream career in law: Here's why

Kim Kardashian decided to give up on law career in order to prioritise her family and other business ventures, claims a PR expert.
For the unversed, the reality TV star was extremely passionate about studying law like her late father Robert Kardashian.
However, a few days ago, The Sun reported that the mother-of-four has not been able to continue her studies for law exams.
Now, a PR guru Mayah Riaz told The Mirror that Skims founder that it is commendable that "Kim recognises her own limitations."
She added, "It's no secret that she found the study process tedious and challenging, and there's something to be said about prioritising mental well-being and avoiding burnout."
On the other hand, Mayah also believes that the socialite's latest career move "could be seen as a setback or failure" due to the "public statements she made about her passion for pushing for prison reform."
The expert further shared that Kim's decision could 'disappoint' her fans, especially those "who admired her for taking on such a challenging endeavour."
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry given new nicknames by former royal aide
'People are completely fed up with Harry and Meghan's betrayals,' royal expert claims
Millie Bobby Brown posed with her fiancé Jake Bongiovi at the red carpet of Damsel premiere in NYC
The Duchess of Sussex and the late Monarch used to share a 'genuine affection' for each other
King Charles finally reacts to abdication rumours with smart move
Rihanna returned to stage for a live performance after many years