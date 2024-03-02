Millie Bobby Brown stuns in dragon-inspired dress at 'Damsel' premiere

File footage

Millie Bobbie Brown stepped out donning a scalloped detailing dress for Damsel Premiere in New York City.



After surviving the fire-breathing dragon’s lair during the shooting of the upcoming Netflix film, the actress sported a meticulously hand-embellished dress akin to a dragon’s skin.

The main lead, who recently celebrated her 20th birthday, posed in her custom-made gown, comprising over 15,000 sequins in hues of mother-of-pearl grey, courtesy of Louis Vuitton, at the premiere on Friday night, March 1, at the Paris Theatre.

The Stranger Things actress accessorised her patterned floor-length gown with a single silver bracelet, a matching ring, her engagement ring and a pair of silver hoop earrings.

The Enola Holmes star walked the red carpet with her fiancé, Jake Bongiovi, and his parents, Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Jon Bon Jovi and Dorothea Hurley.

Bongiovi, 21, pulled off an effortlessly chic look in a black suit complemented with a thin black satin tie.

He coupled the suit with square-toe black boots and a pair of brown aviator sunglasses.

Additionally, the traditional prince-meets-princess fairytale with a plot twist will grace the screen on March 8.