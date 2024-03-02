Prince William struggles to take care of Kate Middleton amid royal pressure

Prince William struggles to take care of Kate Middleton amid growing pressure

Kate Middleton is reportedly not pleased with her husband Prince William prioritising royal duties over her health.

The Prince of Wales is rather occupied with caring for the princess who is currently recovering after an abdominal surgery and taking on more royal duties ever since his father, King Charles was diagnosed with an undisclosed form of cancer.

Speaking to In Touch, a source revealed: “She has felt abandoned by her husband.”

“William has taken on more royal duties now that Charles is battling cancer, and that’s pulled him away from Kate,” they said. “He’s preparing to take over the throne. He’s also checking on his father more, and William had to deal with Harry’s recent visit.”

The insider explained though the ailing princess is trying to be understanding of his precarious position, he must “slow down and focus on his wife and the kids more. They need him more now than ever.”

It comes after William unexpectedly pulled out of a reading at his godfather, the late King Constantine of Greece, due to a “personal matter” earlier this week.

He later returned to the duties on Wednesday.