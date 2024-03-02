Mia Regan supports ex Romeo’s mom Victoria Beckham at Paris Fashion Week

Romeo Beckham’s former girlfriend, Mia Regan, did not shy away from showing some love to his mom, Victoria Beckham, at Paris Fashion Week on Friday.



The model, 21, was dressed in a grey mini dress with a plunging neckline and styled it with a black leather jacket. Mia appeared in good spirits while Romeo was not in attendance in his mom’s show.

The outing comes just days after it was announced that Mia and Romeo have gone their separate ways after dating on and off since 2019.

The couple had sparked split rumours after they were unusually silent on their social media on Valentine’s Day. The two were know to be open with their PDA posts which is why fans believed that they must have broken up.

The exes confirmed the news with a social media post. “Mooch and I have parted ways after 5 years of love,” the young son of David Beckham wrote. “We still have a lot of respect for each other, and still hold a strong friendship and always will.”

Following the news, The Sun was reported that Victoria was a “huge fan of Mia and hoped the pair might end up getting married.”

Romeo is currently playing for his father’s club Inter Miami.