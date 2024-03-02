Zendaya teases Dune: Part Three amid sequel success

Dune: Part Two starring Zendaya alongside Timothee Chalamet and Austin Butler hit cinemas on March 1

Zendaya, known for her role as Fremen warrior Chani in the Dune series, is intrigued about the possibility of a third instalment, unlike her co-stars Timothee Chalamet and Austin Butler.

As the Dune: Part Two hit the screens on March 1, a day earlier, PEOPLE reported that Zendaya is keen to see Dune: Part Three.

"I definitely am curious," the actress expressed. "I loved seeing Florence in this."

Referring to co-star Florence Pugh, who joined the cast in Part Two as daughter to Christopher Walken’s Emperor Shaddam IV, Zendaya continued, "I'm very curious to learn more about Princess Irulan and the dynamic that she shares with Paul and Chani."

However, throwing the ball in Denis Villeneuve’s court, she added, "I would love to see more of that. But it's up to Denis and the powers that be."

Notably, in August, adding a layer to Dune fanatics' excitement, the filmmaker told Empire that "there are words on paper."

"If I succeed in making a trilogy, that would be the dream," he disclosed that time.

As of yet, there is no news for any part three in the making from the acclaimed 56-year-old French-Canadian filmmaker.