Prince William barred from reaching out to Harry for ‘heartbreaking’ reason

Prince Harry apparently rejected Prince William’s offer to visit him during one of his difficult times.



Speaking on the new episode of A Right Royal podcast, former royal correspondent Valentine Low detailed the then Duke of Cambridge’s attempt to reach out to his younger brother in 2019.

William was on a tour to Pakistan with his wife Kate Middleton when they came across a trailer for ITV documentary, Harry and Meghan: An African Journey in 2019, where the Sussexes discussed their struggles with royal life.

According to the royal author, he was left “concerned” for his brother and decided to visit him at their former UK residence, Frogmore Cottage following his return.

However, the future King of England was allegedly barred by Harry over his worries about their conversation being leaked to the media.

Low told hosts Andrea Caamano and Emmy Griffiths, as well as HELLO! royal editor Emily Nash: “When William and Kate had been in Pakistan, and the trailer for the ITV documentary about Harry and Meghan, in South Africa, was about to come out, that was the one when Meghan was quite clearly having a bad time and spoke about it. And it was very shocking.”

He continued: “William came back from Pakistan and he was quite concerned about his brother, he was wondering what to do about it, and someone said to him, ‘Just go around there, go round to Frogmore Cottage.’”

Noting that the Spare author was initially open to the idea when William reached out to him via text, later his anxieties kicked in, prompting him to allegedly ask his older brother: “‘Well, who are you going to tell if you come round?’”

“William said, ‘Well, you know, I have to tell my private secretary, because I've got to change my diary,’” Valentine explained, “And Harry said, ‘Right, well, in that case don’t come.’”

“Because he was so worried that once the staff knew, that it would leak. It was kind of heartbreaking,” he added.

Harry and Meghan ended up announcing their decision to step down from their positions as working royals only months later.