'Stranger Things' season 5 set photos reveal exciting insight: See

Production for Stranger Things season five is in full swing, having officially kicked off on January 8.
Providing an exciting update for fans, the film producer shared a carousel of photographs and a video clip on Friday, March 1.
In the caption accompanying the post, it was revealed that eight weeks of filming have been successfully completed.
This update comes after the producer previously shared insights into the production, branding January 9, as "day 1," for season five shooting.
Here’s more Duffer has previously revealed about the Stranger Things season five:
The film producer unveiled the first few lines of Stranger Things season five from the script.
Setting an eerie tone, the lines of scene one read as "The sound of Cold Wind. GROWING TREES, and… A CHILD’s VOICE. Singing a familiar song."
On Stranger Things day 2022, fans learned that the premiere episode of season five is titled "The Crawl."
While familiar faces like Millie Bobby Brown, Sadie Sink, Caleb McLaughlin, and Noah Schnapp are set to illuminate the upcoming season, a new addition to the cast has been announced.
The Terminator star Linda Hamilton previously revealed that she will also be joining the cast of the Netflix supernatural drama.
