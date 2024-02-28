Taylor Swift shares surprising statement after father's 'fight' in Australia

Taylor Swift has shared a big statement to thank 'louder than humanly possible' crowds in Sydney after his father's fighting incident with a photographer in Australia.



The pop superstar turned to her Instagram on Wednesday to show her excitement about her four Eras Tour in Sydney, writing, "Sydney, Sydney, Sydney, Sydney… what a whirlwind of endless magical moments with you. I’m so grateful that we got to be the first tour to play Accor Stadium 4 times."

The Anti-Hero singer continued of the memorable moments from her latest stop on the worldwide tour, "I’ll never forget singing with Sabrina, the chaotic acoustic mashups, and the crowds that were louder (singing AND screaming) than I thought humanly possible."

She added: "I want to thank all of the Aussie fans for being so positive and passionate, so funny and wild and FUN. Love you forever."





The post comes after Taylor's father allegedly punched a photographer in face after Australian leg of the singer her Eras Tour ended. A photographer told police he was punched in the face by the singer's dad on the Sydney waterfront on Tuesday.