Dax Shepard shares valuable advice he received from Bradley Cooper after 2020 relapse

Dax Shepard on how Bradley Cooper helped him to reveal his 2020 relapse

Dax Shepard has recently confessed Bradley Cooper encouraged him to open up about his relapse in 2020.

Speaking on the latest episode of Jesse Tyler Ferguson’s Dinner’s On Me podcast, Dax recalled, “The last thing I wanted to do was go in public, seven days after the collapse of everything, and share that with people. But it would have felt so dishonest.”

“The bond and the agreement you have with the audience would have just felt like a huge violation of all these people who had been listening for years and maybe looking to me as a role model,” said the 49-year-old.

The Parenthood actor credited Bradley for his openness, sharing, “He said, ‘Are you going to?’ ‘Cause I told him I relapsed. And then he said, ‘Are you going to tell everyone?' And I said, at that point, I was like, ‘I don't think so.’”

“I don't want my wife to have to spend half of every interview, 'What's it like being married to an addict?' Like, it just doesn't feel fair to her,” explained Dax.

Dishing out his conversation with Bradley, The Judge actor disclosed he was “so afraid of losing that thing that people liked about [him]”.

However, Dax then mentioned Bradley’s response, stating, “And he said, 'Well, let me tell you this. There's nothing helpful about a guy that's 16 years sober, and married to Kristen Bell, and is rich. What's helpful to somebody is someone who just ate (expletive) and gets back up.’”

“And I was like, 'Wow.' So, if I'm sincere about what I like about it, [which] is that I'm being helpful, then I really have only a single option,” he added.