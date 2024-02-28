KADOKAWA reveals visual for Re:ZERO Season 3

KADOKAWA reveals visual third season of Re:ZERO-Starting Life in Another World

KADOKAWA recently revealed that the third season of Re:ZERO-Starting Life in Another World is slated to be presented at the highly-anticipated AnimeJapan 2024.

With the aid of an AnimeJapan visual, the series will be marked as its first key visual for Re:ZERO-Starting Life in Another World’s third season, showcasing Beatrice, Subaru, and Emilia in a wedding dress.

The show is said to have its own stage, locked for March 24 on the RED Stage.

The event will be streamed on KADOKAWA Anime Channel on YouTube, featuring a brand new clip that is all set to lift spirits.

Holding a huge exhibition for the third season, the booth will represent Subaru’s path to date, alongside photo spots with Emilia, Rem, and Ram.

With LED screens dominating the outlook, exclusive merch will also be available based on the visual, featuring the trio in their respective uniforms.

The first two seasons of the series were directed by Masaharu Watanabe at studio White Fox.

Based on the classic novels by Tappei Nagatsuki, the series showcases a mediocre high school student who experiences transportation from one world to another.

He soon discovers a beautiful girl with silver hair and helps her find something she’s desperately looking for.

AnimeJapan is scheduled for March 23-March 26, 2024.