Prince Harry issues video plea to British public after losing security lawsuit

file footage

Prince Harry released a video message to urge the British people to nominate special needs children around them for the annual WellChild awards.



The video was posted on the charity’s official X account, formerly Twitter, in which the Duke of Sussex doubled down on the significance of the awards which help uplift children with complex medical conditions.

He said: “The well child awards is our chance to celebrate the extraordinary strength and spirit of young people with complex medical conditions from across the United Kingdom.”

“It allows us to shine a spotlight on the resilience and positivity that they demonstrate very single day and to recognize the incredible support from the families and friends and professionals around them,” the Spare author continued.

“It is such a privilege to honour the immense courage and compassion of this incredible community but to do that we need you to take a moment and nominate the remarkable individuals who inspire you.”

“Your involvement makes a huge difference so please join us in celebrating the amazing superstars to be recognized in the 2024 WellChild awards.”

The latest video message by the duke comes after he lost his bid to restore his security after it was pulled by the UK government following his royal departure.