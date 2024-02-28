Prince Harry makes first statement after losing battle with Home Office

The Duke of Sussex to appeal after losing battle with Home Office over security arrangements

Prince Harry has broken his silence on losing battle with Home Office over security arrangements.

The Duke of Sussex vowed to appeal a High Court ruling over his right to automatic police protection in the UK after his claim was dismissed by a judge on Wednesday.

The King Charles III's younger son is preparing to take his case to the Court of Appeal, said Harry's spokesperson.

Harry hopes he will obtain justice, and makes no further comment while the case is ongoing. Harry's plea was rejected by judge Sir Peter Lane in a written ruling.

Harry took legal action over the February 2020 decision of the Executive Committee for the Protection of Royalty and Public Figures (Ravec) after being told he would no longer be given the “same degree” of protection when in the country.

But Justice Lane dismissed the Duke’s challenge and concluded that there was no unlawfulness by Ravec in reaching its decision.

It comes after Harry hinted at bringing his family to the U.K in his most recent interview, hoping King Charles' illness could bring the family together.

The ruling marks his second legal defeat on the issue of his security after the High Court ruled against him in a separate challenge against the government's refusal to let him pay for his own police protection.