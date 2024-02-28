Kelly Osbourne recalls 'biggest fight' with beau Sid Wilson

Kelly Osbourne reflects on fighting with beau Sid Wilson

Kelly Osbourne recently revealed that her "biggest fight" with beau Sid Wilson was over their child, Sidney’s last name.

Speaking on The Osbournes Podcast, she revealed that the couple went through a series of arguments before deciding on a name that served purpose as they were torn between choosing traditional or unique names.

Kelly explained: "This is personal, and I didn’t expect to ever talk about this, but I’m going to."

She went on to admitting that their argument became very intense following their son's, Sydney, birth in November 2022.



"It’s the biggest fight me and my baby’s father have ever ever ever had, and probably ever ever will," she went on.

She continued: "I wanted our son to have both of our last names, and he wouldn’t let me. We had a huge fight."

"I feel that I was forced into doing something I didn’t wanna do and I can never ever ever forgive him for that, but we can move on," she rambled.

She went on to share that her 47-year-old boyfriend and her went through therapy and eventually now see eye-to-eye.

"So right now my son doesn’t have a double-barreled last name, but after lots of eye-opening conversations and some couples therapy, he has seen the light."

"We are going to legally change our son’s name to have both of our last names. We both made our child, so he should have both of our last names," added Kelly.