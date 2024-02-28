Lady Gabriella, Thomas Kingston's close pal makes surprising revelation

Thomas Kingston was 'happy' with his wife Lady Gabriella Windsor just a few days before his sudden demise, revealed the couple's close friend.

As reported by Express.co.uk, a close pal of the pair told Mail that Lady Gabriella and Thomas were in good spirits at a recent party at the National Gallery in London.

"They seemed happy and positive as ever. Ella was particularly chatty," the friend stated.

The royal couple's other friend said, "It's utterly shocking. None of us saw it coming. I cannot understand it."

For the unversed, Thomas died at the age of 45 on Tuesday, leaving the royal family in great sorrow and shock.

The official statement released on behalf of Thomas's wife reads, "It is with the deepest sorrow that we announce the death of Thomas Kingston, our beloved husband, son and brother."

"Tom was an exceptional man who lit up the lives of all who knew him. His death has come as a great shock to the whole family and we ask you to respect our privacy as we mourn his passing," it further read.

Lady Gabriella, the daughter of Prince and Princess Michael of Kent, tied the knot with Thomas on May 18, 2019, in St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle.