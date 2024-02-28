Karina, Lee Jae Wook's fans fawn over couple's new romance

Lee Jae Wook and Karina experienced 'love at first sight'

Karina and Lee Jae Wook’s romance is doing rounds on social media with netizens labelling it as "love at first sight."

Social media is currently abuzz with news following the duo dating.

Lee Jae Wook’s agency broke the news on Tuesday, February 27, confirming the dating rumors.

The agency admitted that the two are currently in the midst of "getting to know each other".

"As this concerns the actor's personal life, we kindly request that you regard it with warmth and respect while he continues his filming commitments," the statement read.

Korean fans went gaga over the news, forming online channels and communities to discuss the details.

According to sources, netizens spotted Karina and Lee Jae Wook at a Prada event on January 15, 2024, where they first met. The pair started seeing each other shortly after.

At another event, Karina was spotted wearing a light purple-coloured hoodie that she sported on her date with beau Wook, according to Dispatch.

There were speculations about the pair dating just two weeks after their first meeting.

Korean netizens couldn’t contain their excitement, adding comments like: "They must've fallen mad for each other," a user stated.

"They began dating right away... Isn't there like a few weeks of getting to know each other?" Another fan added.

"There are cases people start dating within an hour of meeting so I don't think it matters that they started dating so fast," a third user speculated.