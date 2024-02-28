Netflix eyes new collaboration with David Nicholls after 'One Day'

Following the phenomenal success of the recent Netflix adaptation of his beloved novel One Day, the streaming giant is reportedly in talks with the author to secure the rights to his upcoming book, You Are Here.

One Day, which premiered on February 8th, has already captivated audiences with its unique narrative structure and stellar performances by Ambika Mod and Leo Woodall. The series, charting the lives of Emma Morley and Dexter Mayhew across 20 years on the same date every year, has garnered a significant following, amassing over 15.2 million viewers.

This impressive viewership has prompted Netflix to seek further collaboration with Nicholls. Industry sources reveal that discussions are underway to acquire the rights to You Are Here, scheduled for release in April 2024.

The novel follows the story of two strangers, Mickey and Hannah, who find themselves unexpectedly connected during a life-changing journey across the United States.

"Netflix executives knew they were onto a winner with 'One Day,' but the level of success has exceeded expectations," a source close to the production shared. "They are already in the process of finalizing a deal for David's next book, which promises to be just as captivating as his previous works."

With the news of this potential collaboration, fans of One Day can look forward to the possibility of experiencing another emotionally resonant story from the talented author, brought to life by the streaming giant.

Whether You Are Here makes its way to Netflix screens remains to be seen, but one thing is certain: the future looks bright for David Nicholls and his passionate fanbase.