Miley Cyrus ‘Flowers’ wins the IFPI Award for world’s best-selling single

‘Flowers’ won two Grammys for Record of the Year and Best Pop Solo Performance

Miley Cyrus is on top of the world with her global hit Flowers.

Over year after its release, the hit song continues to enjoy its winning streak of breaking records and bagging multiple Grammys. Most recently, it was named the world’s best-selling song by the IFPI.

On Monday, IFPI – the organization that represents the recorded music industry worldwide – announced that Flowers won the Global Single Award for 2023.

Per their website, the award is presented to the artist with “the world’s best-selling single of the year across all digital formats – including paid subscription streaming, ad-supported platforms, and single-track downloads.”

The hit breakup song – released January 2023 – scored 2.7 billion streams on paid streaming services, according to the London-based organization.

IFPI’s director noted, “Topping the charts in so many countries simultaneously, the song – along with its message of empowerment – resonated across the world and is the definition of a truly global hit.”

The new milestone comes just a few weeks after the 31-year-old pop icon bagged her first two Grammy Awards ever for Flowers – Record of the Year and Best Pop Solo Performance.



Also Read: Grammy 2024 Winner: Miley Cyrus beats Taylor Swift for Best Pop Solo



Following its release, the track also earned a spot in Spotify’s “Billions Club,” becoming the fastest song to reach 1 Billion streams in Spotify history.