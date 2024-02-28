Rebecca Ferguson recalls standing up to verbal abuse by A-list actor

file footage

Rebecca Ferguson recalled putting her foot down against an “absolute idiot of a co-star” on the set of one of her previous films.



In a recent interview, the Swedish actress, 40, answered a question about the “moment she felt the proudest for using her own voice”.

Ferguson went on to reveal she used to get “screamed at” by a fellow actor while they were working together on a film.

“This human being was being so insecure and angry because this person couldn’t get the scenes out,” she told host Josh Smith, noting “because this person was number one on the call sheet, there was no safety net for me”.

“This person would literally look at me in front of the whole crew and say ‘You call yourself an actor? This is what I have to work with? What the fuck is this?’ And I stood there just breaking,” the Dune 2 actress recounted.

Once she realized no one was going to stand up for her, Ferguson said she decided to stand up to the undisclosed co-star when she returned to set the next day.

“The next day I walked on and I said, ‘You get off my set,’” she told Smith. “It was the first time I’d ever spoken [back to that person]. I was so scared. And I looked at this person and said ‘You can f*** off.’”

She filmed the rest of her scene with that person while facing the back of their head because producers refused to send the “number one” away from the set.

“I have no problem using my voice and I’m not scared of the consequences of saying what I think,” Ferguson added.

The actress has worked with several “number one on the call sheet co-stars,” including Hugh Jackman in The Greatest Showman and Tom Cruise in Mission Impossible franchise, both of whom Ferguson clarified were not the aforementioned co-stars during the interview.

Others leading stars she has starred opposite are Michael Fassbender in The Snowman, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson in Hercules, and Jake Gyllenhaal in Life among others.