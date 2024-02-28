Bradley Cooper, Gigi Hadid's relationship future laid bare

There are serious discussions between Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper about their future. The supermodel was rumoured to be the recipient of a marriage proposal when the Maestro actor bought a house near her home.
Speaking to Closer magazine, the insider had claimed, “He’s been totally swept off his feet and proudly boasts how he’s hit the jackpot as she’s stunningly intelligent and beautiful, both inside and out.”
Entertainment Tonight reports that Bradley and Gigi have already discussed their future plans together.
“Their relationship is serious. They are great at communicating with each other in a healthy, open, and honest way. They are excited about moving forward,” the tipster shared.
Moreover, the couple also has their families' "unwavering" support.
“Everyone around them sees their natural connection. Their relationship is easy, fun, and normal. They bond over family, friends, conversations about life, parenting, living in the public eye, humor, and more," the source claimed.
They added: "The two have a synergy and understanding with regard to all these things and it connects them in a deep way."
